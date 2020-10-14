Richard Russell Pentecost
On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Richard Russell Pentecost, 80, of Madison Heights, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
"Wimpy" proudly served his nation in the National Guard and retired from the ArcherCreek Foundry as a maintenance supervisor. He loved hunting, fishing, painting, cooking, gardening and bragging on having the first ripe tomato of the season. He was a welder by trade and enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical. He was a servant of God by helping all in need and a true example of "loving neighbor".
In addition to his wife, Sara he is survived by a sister, Mildred Peters of Lynchburg; a niece, Ronda Judd of Madison Heights; two daughters, Malinda Pentecost of Lynchburg, and Rebecca Seay of Monroe; two grandchildren, Jennifer Bragg of Lovingston, and Lori Polk and husband, Andrew, of Richmond; two-great grandchildren, Jo Anne McCrickard of Lynchburg, Chuck Sitton of Madison Heights; four step-grandchildren and his "Hardee's family".
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Angelia Bragg of Shipman, and a niece, Cathy Tomlin of Lynchburg.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Monelison Rescue Squad for their kind and professional service for Richard throughout his illness.
In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to the Monelison Rescue Squad, 120 Amer Circle, Madison Heights, Va.
"And Jesus said to them, "I am the bread of life. He who comes to Me shall never hunger, and he who believers in Me shall never thirst." John 6:35
