Richard Wayne Scicli
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Richard Wayne Scicli

October 14, 1952 - March 19, 2021

Richard Wayne Scicli, 68, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born in Greenwich, Conn. on October 14, 1952, a son of the late Louis Joseph Scicli and Mildred Simpson Scicli. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Scicli (Jill).

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He adored his grandchildren and loved to help our older people. He also loved working on cars and enjoyed fishing, painting, and Elvis. His favorite saying was "I did it my way".

He is survived by his daughters, Trinda Gardner-Scicli of Bedford, Shannon Scicli of Sommerville, S.C., Stephanie Scicli (Stephen) of Sommerville, S.C.; brothers, Ronnie Scicli (Wendy), Robert Scicli (Michelle), Louie Scicli (Cindy); grandchildren, Cody Windle (Amanda), Christian Windle, Sammy Windle, Giada Geisler; four great-grandchildren, Huntley Windle, Paisley Windle, Macie Staton, Alice Windle; special companion, Daisy Simmons; and special caretaker, Katy Rodney.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Family will receive friends ½ hour before the service beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Mar
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Richard´s death. Prayers to his family.
Pam Bessette
March 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Richard's passing. Deepest Sympathy. Love, Donna
Donna Fitzpatrick Murphy
March 22, 2021
