Riley Hughes WrightIt is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Riley Hughes Wright. Riley was born and raised in Bedford, Va., and served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He lived with his family in Bladensburg, Md.Riley was an avid reader and inquisitive by nature and this served him well as a tradesman. He served as a licensed Stationary Engineer until his retirement from Ottenberg Bakery.Riley was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings, but leaves to mourn his memory his wife, Brinda Gilmore Wright; his sons, Lamont (Renee) and Heath Wright; daughter, Yukari Wright, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sisters, Ruth (Rosella) Scott and Regina Jackson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.Riley was loved deeply and will be missed immensely by all that knew him. Services for Riley will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Lovely Zion Baptist Church, 1741 Longwood Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523. Visitation will be held 12-Noon. A Celebration of Life services will be held 1 p.m. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home 540-586-9167.