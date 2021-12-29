Rita Disher
February 11, 1948 - December 26, 2021
Rita Disher of Gladys, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, with her husband and sons by her side. She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on February 11, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lyons and mother, Donna Lyons.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Rick Disher; sons, Scott Disher (Melinda) of Kannapolis, N.C., and Andrew "Drew" Disher of Lynchburg, Va.; grandchildren, Ashley D. White (Cameron), Ryan Disher (Caroline), and Brandon Disher; her sister, Robbyn Lyons Brooks; brother, Mickey Lyons; sister-in-law, Debbie D. Sheets (Joe), and a circle of cherished cousins and friends, including the "Gladys family".
Rita was a loving, energetic, outgoing, caring and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved the beach and was so happy sitting with her feet in the sand and breeze in her hair. She loved to travel the world with her "Gladys family".
She worked for Campbell County RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and retired from Lynchburg General Hospital as Director of Volunteer Services, served as President of the Virginia Society of Directors of Volunteer Services (VSDHVS), was a member of Christ Moravian Church in her hometown, and the Third Thursday Bridge Club.
Further details of a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that memorials can be made to the Auxiliary to Lynchburg General Hospital, 1901 Tate Springs Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.