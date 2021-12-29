Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Disher
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Rita Disher

February 11, 1948 - December 26, 2021

Rita Disher of Gladys, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, with her husband and sons by her side. She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on February 11, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lyons and mother, Donna Lyons.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Rick Disher; sons, Scott Disher (Melinda) of Kannapolis, N.C., and Andrew "Drew" Disher of Lynchburg, Va.; grandchildren, Ashley D. White (Cameron), Ryan Disher (Caroline), and Brandon Disher; her sister, Robbyn Lyons Brooks; brother, Mickey Lyons; sister-in-law, Debbie D. Sheets (Joe), and a circle of cherished cousins and friends, including the "Gladys family".

Rita was a loving, energetic, outgoing, caring and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved the beach and was so happy sitting with her feet in the sand and breeze in her hair. She loved to travel the world with her "Gladys family".

She worked for Campbell County RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and retired from Lynchburg General Hospital as Director of Volunteer Services, served as President of the Virginia Society of Directors of Volunteer Services (VSDHVS), was a member of Christ Moravian Church in her hometown, and the Third Thursday Bridge Club.

Further details of a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that memorials can be made to the Auxiliary to Lynchburg General Hospital, 1901 Tate Springs Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sherry Sapp
January 6, 2022
Rick, We're so sorry for you and your family's loss. You're all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Stay strong through your faith, family and friends. Sincerely, Larry & Leslie
Larry & Leslie Mundy
Family
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of her passing, my prayers to Rick and his two sons. I can tell you she never met a stranger, she loved to talk to anyone she met. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Brenda mason
Friend
December 29, 2021
A wonderful person and a fine colleague. Remembered fondly.
Ben Schowe
December 29, 2021
Just can´t say enough how much we will miss her. We will miss her smile, our long conversations, sharing Skinny Girl Martinis, her sense of fun, her kindness and generosity, sitting on the beach together. You will be in our hearts forever.
Marie & Chris Dzielak
December 29, 2021
My heart and prayers are with the family. I worked with Rita 20+ years ago at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a real treasure.
Sherrie Rigsby McNamara
Work
December 29, 2021
Condolences to the family. Rita will be missed at our future class reunions. RJR66.
Greg Hill
School
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results