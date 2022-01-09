Menu
Robert K. Boswell Sr.
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Robert K. Boswell Sr.

Robert Kimberly Boswell Sr., known to many as Rat or Bob or Bobby, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Heritage green in Forest.

Born October 2, 1930 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Harry Moten Boswell Sr. and Maybelle Mims Boswell. He was the last of the seven Boswell children.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen 'Kat or Kitten' Wilcher Boswell; son, Robert K. Boswell II; one granddaughter, Carrie Elizabeth Boswell; one great-granddaughter, Rose Lynne McFadden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was dedicated to a life of service and volunteered with Jaycees, Lions Club, Chestnut Hull UMC, Boy Scouts of America and many other service organizations. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy Reserves.

A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Adam White officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Lions Club, www.lionsclubs.org or Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church, 4660 Fort Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Jan
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church
VA
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.