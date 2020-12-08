Menu
Robert Wesley Brooks Jr.
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Robert Wesley Brooks Jr.

Robert Wesley Brooks Jr., 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Lucy Dunn Brooks for 47 years. Born on May 22, 1925, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Robert Wesley Brooks Sr. and Estelle Almond Brooks.

He was a United States Army veteran and Bronze Star Recipient during World War ll, a retired electronic tech with General Electric and a member of Marsh Memorial Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Wesley Brooks and his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Lynn Dorris and her husband, Phil, of Portsmouth, and Bryan Brooks and his wife, Niky, of Evington; six great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Brooks of Lynchburg; and good friends, Barney and Allison Campbell and the Men from Hardees.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Burleigh officiating.

Family would like to give a special thank you to his hospice workers and all his caretakers for the love and care they gave Robert.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda Long
December 8, 2020
We will surely miss this close
Friend. He was a generous and giving person. No one will be able to take his place in the Hardee
Gang. Thanks to Barney and Family for all the care they gave him
David Carwile and the gang
David Carwile
December 7, 2020
