Robert Wesley Brooks Jr.
Robert Wesley Brooks Jr., 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Lucy Dunn Brooks for 47 years. Born on May 22, 1925, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Robert Wesley Brooks Sr. and Estelle Almond Brooks.
He was a United States Army veteran and Bronze Star Recipient during World War ll, a retired electronic tech with General Electric and a member of Marsh Memorial Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Wesley Brooks and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Lynn Dorris and her husband, Phil, of Portsmouth, and Bryan Brooks and his wife, Niky, of Evington; six great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Brooks of Lynchburg; and good friends, Barney and Allison Campbell and the Men from Hardees.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Burleigh officiating.
Family would like to give a special thank you to his hospice workers and all his caretakers for the love and care they gave Robert.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.