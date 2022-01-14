Robert Lloyd "Booker" Campbell
November 8, 1926 - January 13, 2022
Robert Lloyd "Booker" Campbell, 95, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Heritage Green Assisted Living.
He was born November 8, 1926, in Amherst County. He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Abbie Thomas Campbell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Campbell Floyd of Amherst.
He was married to Shirley Harvey Campbell, who preceded him in death, for 72 years. They both were members of Beulah Baptist Church, a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and a choir member.
He is survived by his three children; son, Randy Campbell, wife, Patsy of Amherst; daughter, Becky Martin and husband, Kenneth of Mint Hill, N.C.; and daughter, Pam Saunders, and husband, Lee of Forest.
Grandchildren include Amy Amerman and husband, Tim of Amherst, Juliett Clements and husband, Tim of Lynchburg, Jason Martin and wife, Jessica of Madison Heights, Stephen Martin, and wife, Laura of Indianapolis, Ind., Jessica Martin and husband, Brian of Salisbury, N.C., and Pierce, Laura and Ian Saunders of Forest.
Great-grandchildren include Cameron, Ann Caroline, Natalie, Jon Preston, Brody, Delaney, step great-grandchildren, Holden, Mallory and Addison, Kaleigh and Melanie.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Forces and was stationed in Alaska during World War II. He was awarded the Expert Infantryman Badge.
He was the last founding member of the Piney River Fire Dept. In 1952 he started his self-employed career selling cars and later mobile homes. In 1972 he founded Locust Gardens Mobile Home Park in Lynchburg.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sometimes bringing up thought-provoking questions, going to a horse race, playing Rook, eating a variety of home-cooked soul food, where he would spend many Saturdays at Irene's at the City Market. He enjoyed collecting and selling guns, coins, and jewelry.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst, Va. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Amherst Cemetery following the services.
Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.driskillfuneralchapel.com
.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
201 Grandview Drive Amherst Virginia 24521
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.