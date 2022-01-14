Randy, Becky, Pam and families: Sending you loving thoughts and prayers. Uncle Booker was my last uncle, as well as for many other cousins. My mother always reminded me that my dad passed on your dad's 30th birthday. Mama said Aunt Shirley came to our house with Uncle Booker's birthday celebration supper. Again, my sympathy. Ed Harvey Ellen and I will not be able to come to Amherst.

Ed Harvey January 14, 2022