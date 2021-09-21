Robert Hager Cohernour
Robert Hager Cohernour, 81, of Amherst, Virginia, left this world peacefully at his home on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born June 12, 1940, in Florida City, Florida. He was the son of the late Thomas Bryan Cohernour and Anna Elizabeth Hager Cohernour of Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Linda Elmore Cohernour of Amherst; daughters, Toni Hudson (Craig) of Amherst and Kathy Callahan of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Nathan Hudson and Emily Hudson of Amherst, Zoe Callahan of Charlotte, N.C., and Jessica Phillips (Garrett) of Concord, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Joanne Reed Cohernour, of Covington, Va., Josephine Mullins and Venecia Arbaugh of Stuarts Draft, Va., Cora Sue Linton (Coy) of Waynesboro, Va.; brothers-in-law, William Elmore (Diane), John Elmore (Jo Ann) of Stuarts Draft, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, on Thursday September 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at a later date.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.