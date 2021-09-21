Menu
Robert Hager Cohernour
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr
Madison Heights, VA
Robert Hager Cohernour

Robert Hager Cohernour, 81, of Amherst, Virginia, left this world peacefully at his home on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born June 12, 1940, in Florida City, Florida. He was the son of the late Thomas Bryan Cohernour and Anna Elizabeth Hager Cohernour of Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Linda Elmore Cohernour of Amherst; daughters, Toni Hudson (Craig) of Amherst and Kathy Callahan of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Nathan Hudson and Emily Hudson of Amherst, Zoe Callahan of Charlotte, N.C., and Jessica Phillips (Garrett) of Concord, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Joanne Reed Cohernour, of Covington, Va., Josephine Mullins and Venecia Arbaugh of Stuarts Draft, Va., Cora Sue Linton (Coy) of Waynesboro, Va.; brothers-in-law, William Elmore (Diane), John Elmore (Jo Ann) of Stuarts Draft, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, on Thursday September 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr, Madison Heights, VA
Sep
23
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr, Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Kenneth Franklin
Other
September 22, 2021
