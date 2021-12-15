Menu
Robert David Crocker
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Robert David Crocker

June 27, 1962 - December 10, 2021

Robert David Crocker, 59, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls, New York, on June 27, 1962, he was the son of the late Theodore D. Crocker and Mildred M. Crocker.

Robert was a simple man, yet a deep thinker on many topics. He was a visionary and doer of numerous projects, with interests which ranged from the fish in the pond to the birds in the trees, and many things in between. Daily, you would find him feeding the fish, the birds, and the ducks on the pond, as well as caring for his loving family of Shih Tzu dogs and the stray cat that found shelter at Acorn Hill several years ago. As you would guess, his compassion did not stop there. He helped to feed people needing nourishment and to shelter people needing refuge. He gave many the opportunity to work in his livelihood and business, Acorn Hill Lodge, Bistro and Spa and Salon. Acorn Hill was a creation from his vision for such a place, rooted in an encounter dating back to his teenage years. He was able to pursue this vision through the partnership, friendship and love that he nurtured with his wife, Wanda, over nearly 30 years. Robert remained a compassionate, hard-working and kind-hearted man throughout his life, working joyfully as he continued to grow his Acorn Hill business and begin turning his attention to his new interest in repurposing waste for a more sustainable future.

Robert is survived by his wife of soon-to-be 27 years, Wanda Crocker; his brother, John Crocker and his wife, Kim; two sisters, Pat Snyder and husband, Al, Cynthia Jeter; and numerous special nieces and nephews. His extended family includes a countless number of friends whom he has met through the building of Acorn Hill as well as guests of the lodge, and, of course, those many massage clients from the very beginning of the Acorn Hill Lodge endeavor.

Please join us in celebration of Robert's life and legacy as well as the 27th wedding anniversary of Robert and Wanda on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Acorn Hill Lodge at 2134 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg.

Those wishing to make contributions in Robert's memory are asked to consider the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the Lynchburg Humane Society, the American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association.

"In memory of my outrageous and ambitious friend Robert. Everything is possible." A Clay

Whitten Timberlake Chapel

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Acorn Hill Lodge
2134 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Wanda,Sorry to hear about Robert he was great person a very good man one of a kind. I remember working with Robert being invited to a Christmas dinner I didn't bring anything but was welcomed with all smiles. I never forget Robert he was a true friend!
Phil Burnett
December 18, 2021
https://youtu.be/BplHK5Ea_Eg We will always remember Robert with much joy.
Susan Saandholland and Michael Creed
Friend
December 17, 2021
Thinking of you and Robert and all your kindness to Betsy and others. Love and prayers to you! Love, Cat
Cat Mosley
December 16, 2021
Love, Cat Mosley and Luke
December 16, 2021
I truly miss Robert's kindness and compassion when I lost my spouse. He volunteered to drive me to have my COV-19 vaccination in Danville in April 2021. He is indeed a true friend and his kindness touches all who knows him. May God bless Wanda his beloved wife.
Grace Au-Yang
Friend
December 16, 2021
so sorry for your lost wanda lost my wife in may JOANN worked at solon at acorn hill i new ROBERT he was a good man
bernice doyle
December 15, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 15, 2021
Wanda, I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Tina Guilbert
Friend
December 15, 2021
Wanda. My heart breaks for you. Robert was such a sweet and special soul and will be missed so much. I am here if you need me. Love you
Pat Henry
December 15, 2021
What a beautiful human being. Gone much too young. Thank you Jesus for letting our lives cross if only for a sort time. Love you Wanda
Judy Toler
December 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and I will continue to pray for you. Robert was a good kindhearted dear man. May his legacy live on forever.
Teresa McCrickard
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results