Robert David Crocker
June 27, 1962 - December 10, 2021
Robert David Crocker, 59, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Glens Falls, New York, on June 27, 1962, he was the son of the late Theodore D. Crocker and Mildred M. Crocker.
Robert was a simple man, yet a deep thinker on many topics. He was a visionary and doer of numerous projects, with interests which ranged from the fish in the pond to the birds in the trees, and many things in between. Daily, you would find him feeding the fish, the birds, and the ducks on the pond, as well as caring for his loving family of Shih Tzu dogs and the stray cat that found shelter at Acorn Hill several years ago. As you would guess, his compassion did not stop there. He helped to feed people needing nourishment and to shelter people needing refuge. He gave many the opportunity to work in his livelihood and business, Acorn Hill Lodge, Bistro and Spa and Salon. Acorn Hill was a creation from his vision for such a place, rooted in an encounter dating back to his teenage years. He was able to pursue this vision through the partnership, friendship and love that he nurtured with his wife, Wanda, over nearly 30 years. Robert remained a compassionate, hard-working and kind-hearted man throughout his life, working joyfully as he continued to grow his Acorn Hill business and begin turning his attention to his new interest in repurposing waste for a more sustainable future.
Robert is survived by his wife of soon-to-be 27 years, Wanda Crocker; his brother, John Crocker and his wife, Kim; two sisters, Pat Snyder and husband, Al, Cynthia Jeter; and numerous special nieces and nephews. His extended family includes a countless number of friends whom he has met through the building of Acorn Hill as well as guests of the lodge, and, of course, those many massage clients from the very beginning of the Acorn Hill Lodge endeavor.
Please join us in celebration of Robert's life and legacy as well as the 27th wedding anniversary of Robert and Wanda on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Acorn Hill Lodge at 2134 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg.
Those wishing to make contributions in Robert's memory are asked to consider the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the Lynchburg Humane Society, the American Diabetes Association
, or the American Heart Association
.
"In memory of my outrageous and ambitious friend Robert. Everything is possible." A Clay
