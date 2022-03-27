Robert David Curtis Jr.
Robert David Curtis Jr., known to family and friends as "Buzz", passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 5, 2020.
A Celebration of Buzz's Life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, by the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson and the Rev. Anghaarad Dees, a reception will follow at the church.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.