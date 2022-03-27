Menu
Robert David Curtis Jr.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church
Robert David Curtis Jr.

Robert David Curtis Jr., known to family and friends as "Buzz", passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 5, 2020.

A Celebration of Buzz's Life will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, by the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson and the Rev. Anghaarad Dees, a reception will follow at the church.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.
