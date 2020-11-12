Robert Donald "R.D." Floyd



March 15, 1933 - November 8, 2020



Robert D. Floyd Jr. "R.D.", 87, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, due to complications from NSIP, nonspecific interstitial pneumonia.



Born in Monroe, Va. to the late Robert Donald Floyd Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Floyd, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sue Floyd of Roanoke.



R.D. is survived by his sons, Don Floyd and wife, Lisa, of Lynchburg, and Michael Floyd of Montgomery, Al. He is also survived by his first wife, Shirley Wade Floyd; brother, Preston Floyd (Peggy); sister, Shelby Staples (Charlie); and his grandchildren, Hailey, Lindsey, and Samuel Floyd.



R.D. graduated from Madison Heights High School and went on to proudly serve our country on the USS Wisconsin during the Korean War. After the war, he graduated from Lynchburg College and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. After graduating from Virginia Tech, R.D. served Lynchburg College for over thirty years as an Associate Professor of Physics and Chairman of the Physics Department.



R.D. was an accomplished artist and photographer who found beauty in the world around him. He loved and served his community through his efforts at the Lodge of the Fisherman, Meals on Wheels, the Scoutmaster for Troop 1, and as a pole vault coach at E.C. Glass High School.



As R.D. wished, his body is being donated for further study of NSID.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Lynchburg.



Virginia State Anatomical Program



400 East Jackson Street



Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.