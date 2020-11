Robert Earle Stanley Sr.Robert Earle Stanley Sr., 79, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence.Born on October 13, 1941, in Big Stone Gap, he was a son of the late Edmond Stanley and Ruby Estelle Stanley. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer and was a retired stone worker.He was predeceased by a son, Robert Stanley Jr.He is survived by three daughters, Lynn Young of Concord, Darlene Haugh of Rustburg, and Tammy Cook of Finksburg, Md.; a sister, Gene Person and her husband, Carl, of West Virginia; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.