Robert "Bo" Avery Goff
September 15, 1934 - June 11, 2021
Robert Avery Goff, 86, of Rustburg, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Mary Goff for 65 years.
Robert was born in Rustburg, on September 15, 1934. He was a son of the late John and Edith Goff.
He was a member of Rustburg United Methodist Church and a long-standing member of the Free Mason Mackey Lodge #69. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from B&W.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas Goff (Faith) and Celia Massie; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Nelson M. Goff (Linda) and Franklin P. Goff.
Robert was preceded in death by his son, John Revely Goff; three brothers; and one sister.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Rustburg United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Cumbie Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to, Rustburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Rustburg Va. 24588.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, VA 24502
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 14, 2021.