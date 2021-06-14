Menu
Robert Avery "Bo" Goff
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Robert "Bo" Avery Goff

September 15, 1934 - June 11, 2021

Robert Avery Goff, 86, of Rustburg, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Mary Goff for 65 years.

Robert was born in Rustburg, on September 15, 1934. He was a son of the late John and Edith Goff.

He was a member of Rustburg United Methodist Church and a long-standing member of the Free Mason Mackey Lodge #69. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from B&W.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Thomas Goff (Faith) and Celia Massie; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Nelson M. Goff (Linda) and Franklin P. Goff.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, John Revely Goff; three brothers; and one sister.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Rustburg United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Cumbie Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to, Rustburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Rustburg Va. 24588.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home

220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, VA 24502

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rustburg United Methodist Church
VA
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Rustburg United Methodist Church
VA
Jun
16
Interment
Cumbie Memorial Park.
VA
Celia, our condolences, love and prayers to you and your family. May God bring you peace and comfort in the coming days.
UVA Lynchburg Home Team
June 15, 2021
We are sorry for your loss.
Walter & Karen Wilkerson
Friend
June 14, 2021
Prayers and love to the family. He was a long time friend of my daddy, Chester Anderson. I´ll always remember him riding around Rustburg with all those little Boston Terriers. When the truck would stop heads would go to popping up!
Vickie Ennis, Myrtle Beach, SC
Friend
June 14, 2021
