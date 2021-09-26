Robert W. Graham
December 15, 1954 - September 25, 2021
Robert W. Graham, 66, of Lynchburg, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Born on December 15, 1954, in Lynchburg, he was a son of Madeline Graham and the late Robert A. Graham. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elizabeth "Eddie" and Charles Graham and Estelle and Ottie Tucker.
Robert was a graduate of Brookville High School and a member of Beulah Baptist Church where he served as a greeter and usher. He was an accomplished corporate pilot for many years before his retirement due to his declining health. He was fortunate to have traveled all over the world and his family and friends were blessed to hear all about his travels and experiences.
In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Greg Graham and wife, Leslie and Scott Graham and wife, Vicki; nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly, Katie Mehler, Jeff Graham, Donnie Graham, Haylie Ogden, Vince Graham, and Jay Graham; great nieces and nephews, Lily, Caleb, Elly, Noah, Mason, Graham, Silas, Peter, Piper, and Emmett; and very special friends, Guy Burnette and Janet Fielder who were very close and he always enjoyed their company.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, by Pastor Dennis Hollandsworth with visitation following at the church and other times at the home of Madeline Graham. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.