Robert and Katherine Harris
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Robert "Bob" & Katherine "Kathy" Harris

Robert "Bob" Carter Harris, 74, died on Thursday, September 2, 2021. His wife, Katherine "Kathy" Caldwell Harris, 74, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Bob was born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 3, 1946, the son of the late Elsie Lee Carter and Robert Samuel Harris, II. He was also predeceased by his stepmother, Ruth McNeal Sanderson Harris.

He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and choir member. He also attended Sovereign Grace Baptist Church. Bob was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans High Bridge Camp #1581, as well as a member of The Virginia Flaggers. He was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy. Robert retired from B & W where he worked in Core Assembly as an Electron Beam Welder. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Kathy was born in Newport News, Va., on January 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Nina Mae Howell and Jack Sears Caldwell Jr. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where she was a member of the WMU, served as church treasurer, served on the cemetery committee, and served as a Trustee. She also held various other offices in the church. She graduated from Phillips Business College. Kathy began her employment with Farmers Bank in 1970, and after 39 years she retired as Vice-President and Manager of the Concord Branch of Farmers Bank.

Bob and Kathy are survived by two sons, William Thomas Harris and wife, Nicole, and Jack Carter Harris; and three grandchildren, Bayley Ridgeway, Sydney Ridgeway, and Charles Harris.

A private graveside service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Appomattox Christian Academy, P.O. Box 517, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 871, Concord, VA 24538.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.
Will and Jack, I am heartbroken to read about the passing of your mom and dad. They were wonderful people, and truly made the world a better place - both by their own actions and their gift to the world of the two of you.
Jase Mason
Friend
September 17, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the family. Our earthly family has been reduced but the heavenly one increased.
Louise Gordon
Family
September 14, 2021
Kathy worked with my mother at Farmers National Bank for years. She was always smiling & friendly. Sincere condolences to Kathy & Bob’s children & grandchildren. May you have comfort in the days ahead.
Gail (Layne) & Tommy Wheeler
September 13, 2021
Will and Jack, I’m really sorry to hear about your mom and dad. The were such great people. I’ll keep you guys in my prayers. I still remember the giant container of animal crackers your mom always kept on the kitchen counter back when we were 17.
Scott Goin
Friend
September 12, 2021
Will and Jack, I am sorry for the loss of your parents. They were great folks and I remember their kindness to me when I was over at the house. Fun times playing football with you guys. Again, I am saddened and really have no words.. Matthew 5:4
With Deepest Sympathy,
Wesley Rees
Wesley Rees
Friend
September 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We loved visiting with them over the years. So sad
Mark Kaeding
Family
September 10, 2021
Will and Jack, I’m so sorry to hear about Bob’s and Kathy’s deaths. I remember watching Kathy’s growing up to be the best she could be...in church, school, business woman, and of course wife and mother! She was so proud of you both! I didn’t know Bob well, but know that he was the love of Kathy’s life. May they both Rest In Peace and may you both keep their memories alive.
Betty Bryan
Friend
September 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Our hearts are heavy and sad . We can feel relief because we know they are in a better place and out of pain and in the presence of their Lord and Savior Jesus.

Sending Holy hugs you Way
Sammy Gunter
Friend
September 10, 2021
They were such wonderful and hardworking people, never resting and always active. I loved hearing about whatever their most recent adventures were! I'm sure they are currently enjoying them now, but missing their family and the farm. Their family is always on my mind. much love!!, Bill
Bill Novotny
Friend
September 10, 2021
So sorry to hear this! Praying for Jack, Will and the family!
Melissa Keen-Mann
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kathy and Bob's passing.Prayers for the family in this time.
Annie Mayberry
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
Will, Jack and family so sorry for your loss. Please know, you are all in our prayers.
Betty Ebbs and Susan Ebbs-Roope
Susan Ebbs-Roope
Neighbor
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of Kathy and Bob. They were wonderful lifetime friends and neighbors. They will be sorely missed. You are in my thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead.
Beverly Phelps
September 9, 2021
Kathy was a good friend and working partner with my mom at Farmers National Bank. She and Bob were wonderful people. We offer our deepest sympathy for the entire family. May God grant you peace and comfort.
Steve, Dale & Ryan
Dale Weakley
September 9, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Tom and Janet Girard
Friend
September 9, 2021
Will and Jack, I’m so sorry for the loss of your sweet parents. I have fond memories of them and your family from my childhood. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Angela Wolfe
September 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of both of your parents. They were an awesome Christian couple who loved their family dearly. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
September 9, 2021
There is a little less light in the world with the passing of this fine couple. Bob was my ‘transportation’ rock when I was with ACA and his kindness and generosity knew no bounds. He delighted in sharing stories with me about his grandchildren. I am honored to have known him and to have been touched by his life. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Deb Thomas
Acquaintance
September 9, 2021
We were school friends with your parents. They were both wonderful Christians to know. Your grief has no words. May God comfort you, Johnny & Vicki Canada
Johnny & Vicki Canada
Classmate
September 9, 2021
Rest together forever in love and peace you two. Prayers for your family, may they find great comfort in sweet memories.
Susan Burke Williams
Friend
September 9, 2021
Prayers going out to the family and friends. I remember Kathy at Farmers. Sorry for the loss of both Robert and Kathy.
Neville Torrence Turner
September 9, 2021
Harris Family:
May you find comfort in knowing they are together and still holding hands and smiling. May the many memories you have of your dad and mom help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
September 9, 2021
