Will and Jack, I’m so sorry to hear about Bob’s and Kathy’s deaths. I remember watching Kathy’s growing up to be the best she could be...in church, school, business woman, and of course wife and mother! She was so proud of you both! I didn’t know Bob well, but know that he was the love of Kathy’s life. May they both Rest In Peace and may you both keep their memories alive.

Betty Bryan Friend September 10, 2021