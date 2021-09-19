Menu
Robert J. Hempfling
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Robert J. Hempfling

December 7, 1930 - April 16, 2021

A Service of Celebration and Remembrance for the life of the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Hempfling will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3109 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg with an outdoor reception following. COVID 19 safety guidelines will be followed.

Dr. Hempfling passed away on April 16, 2021, in Boise Idaho. Please join the family and friends as we celebrate his extraordinary life. Memorial gifts in his name may be given to Rush Homes, Interfaith Outreach or the Memorial Fund at First Christian Church, Lynchburg.
Published by The News & Advance from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Service
11:00a.m.
First Christian Church
3109 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
We will be there in spirit as you celebrate the man who stood so tall and cast a large imprint on your life. Take care, sending
Andy and Sue
Other
September 21, 2021
