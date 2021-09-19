Robert J. Hempfling



December 7, 1930 - April 16, 2021



A Service of Celebration and Remembrance for the life of the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Hempfling will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3109 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg with an outdoor reception following. COVID 19 safety guidelines will be followed.



Dr. Hempfling passed away on April 16, 2021, in Boise Idaho. Please join the family and friends as we celebrate his extraordinary life. Memorial gifts in his name may be given to Rush Homes, Interfaith Outreach or the Memorial Fund at First Christian Church, Lynchburg.



Published by The News & Advance from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2021.