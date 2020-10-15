Robert "Bob" Holmberg
Robert Rodney Holmberg went home to live with his father on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1945, in New Prague, Minnesota, to Rodney Leroy Holmberg and Eleanor Rose Freid Holmberg who preceded him in death.
Bob owned Goff Electric and taught Industrial Electricity at Central Virginia Community College for 23 years, but his real love was farming. He had a beef cattle farm where he also raised, trained, and showed horses.
Bob was a 3rd degree Master Mason, member of Thomas J Traylor Lodge 348, where he was the Chaplain; Kazim Shrine Temple, Lynchburg Shrine Club, and Central Virginia Shrine Clowns; Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 715; Campbell County Cattleman's Association; NRA Institute for Legislative Action; and an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 16.
He is survived by his life partner, Jane Eckes; his stepdaughter, Heather Edwards; two grandsons, Alden and Harrison Edwards; his uncle, David Holmberg and his wife, Viola; his adopted brother and friend, Joseph Haberly, and numerous other friends.
Bob will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life service followed by Masonic Rites will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 15, 2020.