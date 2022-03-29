Robert William KleinRobert "Bobby" William Klein, 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on July 14, 1957, in Oyster Bay, New York, son of the late John A. Klein and the late Mary Ann Klein.Bobby was a graduate of EC Glass High School and Central Virginia Community College. He served in the United States Marines and had worked for Limitorque and Progress Printing.Survivors include two brothers and two sisters, John P. Klein and wife, Donna, Carol K. Leonard, Thomas G. Klein and wife, Shelia, and Kathleen K. Campbell. He is also survived by his aunt and godmother, Rosella A. Freese, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery with American Legion Post #16 providing military honors.Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.