Robert Lee Wright Jr.
Robert Lee Wright Jr.

Robert Lee Wright Jr., 86, of Bedford, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

A celebration of life for Robert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor Joe Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Temple Baptist Church Mission program. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
, Madison Heights, Virginia
Nov
29
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Temple Baptist Church
, Madison Heights, Virginia
