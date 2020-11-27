Robert Lee Wright Jr.Robert Lee Wright Jr., 86, of Bedford, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.A celebration of life for Robert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor Joe Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Temple Baptist Church Mission program. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.