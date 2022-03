Robert "Bob" Lightle



The family of Bob Lightle invites all his friends to a memorial service being held on Monday, December, 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. The service and reception takes place at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynchburg.



Bob passed away on October 6, 2021, his obituary was published earlier.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.