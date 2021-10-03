Menu
Robert Arlen "Rob" Lively
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Robert "Rob" Arlen Lively

Robert "Rob" Arlen Lively, 33, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Candice Alexis Brown.

Born on June 23, 1988, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Timothy Arlen Lively of Mechanicsville, and Suzanne Watson of Lynchburg. Robert was a former employee of Taylor Brothers.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two children, Robbie Lively and Oriya Lively; a sister, Aerin Lively; his mother-in-law, Patricia Brown; his father-in-law, Rodney Brown; his stepmother, Debbie Lively; two stepbrothers, Joshua Thomas and Cayden Miller and two stepsisters, Ardista Miller and Skylahr Miller.

In keeping with Rob's wishes, he will be cremated.

A celebration of Rob's life, will be held at a later date, to be announced.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for you Candice. I´m so sorry that this has happened. Praying for a peace that surpasses understanding. Peace and love, Nikki
Nikki Catron
October 5, 2021
Candace and Pat...our thoughts and prayers are with you! Take care of each other and your babies!
Lauren Dooley
October 5, 2021
