Robert "Rob" Arlen Lively
Robert "Rob" Arlen Lively, 33, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Candice Alexis Brown.
Born on June 23, 1988, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Timothy Arlen Lively of Mechanicsville, and Suzanne Watson of Lynchburg. Robert was a former employee of Taylor Brothers.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two children, Robbie Lively and Oriya Lively; a sister, Aerin Lively; his mother-in-law, Patricia Brown; his father-in-law, Rodney Brown; his stepmother, Debbie Lively; two stepbrothers, Joshua Thomas and Cayden Miller and two stepsisters, Ardista Miller and Skylahr Miller.
In keeping with Rob's wishes, he will be cremated.
A celebration of Rob's life, will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.