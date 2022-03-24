Robert Allen "Bob" Nixon
Robert Allen "Bob" Nixon went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 21, 2022. Bob was born in Coeburn, Va. on February 26, 1935.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 and a half years, Iona May Robinette Nixon, as well as five children, Michael (Faith), Robin, Randal (Lessy), Chris (Karen) and Russ (Tanya.) Bob was the son of Mary Myrtle Lucas Nixon and Ezra Everett Nixon, both deceased. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Odle and Vicey Sarver as well as his brother, Jerry Nixon. Bob's surviving siblings include Frankie Lythgoe, Danny Nixon (Linda), Judy Davis (Gary), and Ricky Nixon (Mary). The absolute joy and love of Bob's life were his 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Despite his gruff exterior and stubbornness at times, the deep sorrow that is felt in our hearts is evidence of the loving, giving and caring person that Bob was. His deep devotion to the congregation of Freedom Baptist Church, his long-time leadership in the Brookville Ruritan Club and to the citizens of Campbell County exemplify a life well lived in service and love for all. Bob was also a passionate hunter and fisherman who shared the love of everything outdoors with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The hours spent watching the deer outside of his own window brought him great pleasure and delight which he shared with all.
Bob was retired since 1997 as an accountant for Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation and as Controller for Hill Brothers Shoe Corporation. Upon retirement, Bob continued to use his business skills in support of Nixon Land Surveying through July of 2019. Bob's hours spent as a volunteer for countless church, community and service organizations are an integral part of his work history and provided a meaningful retirement for him. It's impossible to count the number of tickets he collected at Brookville High School football games alone. Go Bees!!!
The family will receive friends at Freedom Baptist Church located at 1595 Turkey Foot Road, Forest on Friday evening, March 25, 2022 from 5 until 8 p.m. A celebration of Bob's Life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Freedom Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Thompson officiating. A graveside service will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. There will be a reception at the church for the family following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Freedom Baptist Church. Tharp funeral home is assisting the family. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
