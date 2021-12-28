Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Wayne Perdue
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Robert Wayne Perdue

November 21, 1965 - December 24, 2021

Robert Wayne Perdue, 56, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Campbell Perdue.

Born November 21, 1965, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ruth Perdue Silby. He was currently working as a Uber driver.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Campbell Perdue; one sister, Tammy Silby Kelly (Scott); two sister-in-laws, Shelby and Virginia Campbell; and a friend and brother, Dennis Campbell Jr.

The family will receive friends at the home. No service is scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.

On-line condolences can be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Robert was one of my regular Uber drivers, he was such a nice caring person. And always had good conversation asking how I had been and listened to me vent about all my problems/ girl talk lol He will be truly missed. Prayers for your family and your Wife Rebecca.
Ashley Almond
Work
December 30, 2021
He will be truely missed i worked with him at mcdonalds he was a nice man always diligant and loyal
Shawnta brooks
Work
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Robert and I have known each other for many many years. We dated when we were younger and remained friends. I can't believe he is gone. My heart breaks for you Rebecca and the rest of the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Regina Bishop
Friend
December 29, 2021
Robert has been a friend since we were children--we grew up bowling together and took bowling trips to Vegas and around VA, NC and SC. Robert was always nice and I am thankful that we were long time friends.
Brad Muncher
Friend
December 28, 2021
So sorry Tammy and family
Ronnie Booker
Other
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Becky. Thoughts are with you at this time
Susan
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results