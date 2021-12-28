Robert Wayne Perdue
November 21, 1965 - December 24, 2021
Robert Wayne Perdue, 56, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Campbell Perdue.
Born November 21, 1965, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ruth Perdue Silby. He was currently working as a Uber driver.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Campbell Perdue; one sister, Tammy Silby Kelly (Scott); two sister-in-laws, Shelby and Virginia Campbell; and a friend and brother, Dennis Campbell Jr.
The family will receive friends at the home. No service is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502.
