Robert ( Bob ) Regney



November 20 1927 - October 14 2020



Robert Regney ( Bob ), 92, of Lynchburg Va., formerly of Monaca Pa., and Scottdale, Pa., passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020, peacefully in Lynchburg Va. He was born November 20, 1927, in Ambridge, Pa. The son of the late Frank and Julia Drexler Regney. Bob was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg, a graduate of Monaca High School, class of 1945 then enlisted in the United States Army.



He was a graduate of Bethany College.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son Robert (Radio) Regney 2017; his oldest sister, Francena Regney Colamarino Grab; a younger brother, John Regney; a nephew, Donald (Bumper) Parker and an aunt Irene Drexler Neuber.



He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann (O'Neil) Regney, Lynchburg formerly of Beaver Pa., and Scottdale Pa., and son David Regney, Lynchburg formerly of Scottdale PA, also surviving is a brother, Donald Regney (Anita) of Monaca Pa., a sister, Marlene Parker of Conway Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a gentle and kind soul that loved golf, animals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.



"Bob, We are sure Jesus welcomes you into paradise. Rest In Peace Bobby we love you!!"



In celebration of his life the Funeral/Mass will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Friday, Novemeber 20, 2020, at 11 a.m.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 24, 2020.