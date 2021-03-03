Robert "Motion" L. Saunders



December 30, 1953 - February 26, 2021



On Friday February 26, 2021, God saw fit to give Motion his wings. Robert was a lifetime member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. He proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. In 2009, Robert retired from Wynn's Precision.



Left to honor his memory are Evelyn, his wife of 38 years; his daughter, Shameka (Layla); son, Gregg Franklin; and mother-in-law, Nancy Wood. Motion loved and was loved by his friends and family. He leaves behind sisters, Ethel Hunt, Barbra Canada (Warren), Shirley Jones (John), and Priscilla Jones; brothers, Luther, Tom (Venda), Stanley (Nina), and Danny; two aunts, Margaret Scott of Lynchburg, and Lucille Sneed of Newark, N.J., as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Scott Saunders; his father, Luther Saunders; sisters, Geraldine Saunders, Evangeline Deane (Robert), Francis Wilson, and Kathleen Davis; and brother, Donald Saunders (Rhonda).



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.