Robert Earl ShermanJanuary 22, 1947 - January 2, 2022Robert Earl Sherman, "Bob" was born on January 22, 1947 in Arlington, Va., and died peacefully in the arms of his wife on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, Va. Bob married his loving Ireland born wife of over 40 years, Mauranna Sherman, on Valentine's Day. He is also survived by daughters, Debbie Kahanek and Susan Sherman-Adkins; his twin brother, Steven G Sherman; and granddaughters, Kirsten, Kendra and Sasha.He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Sylvia Ettinger Sherman, Jewish immigrants who came to the United States through Ellis Island. Bob served in the United States army from 1967 to 1969, deployed at Marble Mountain, DaNang, Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He was a proud and active Vietnam veteran and a founding member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227, Northern Virginia. He enjoyed his successful career in real estate at Re/Max 1st Olympic, mentoring newer agents, and serving on committees. He was a member of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors, and was a member of the Lynchburg Historical Foundation. Bob treasured his family, and his vacations with them, especially at the beach. He was active in the United Methodist Church, and had a current prison ministry and nursing home ministry. In past years he served as a church deacon and was devoted to his ministries in Jamaica and at nursing homes. Bob could converse about any topic that arose, and will be fondly remembered for his storytelling. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.