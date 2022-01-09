Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Earl Sherman
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Robert Earl Sherman

January 22, 1947 - January 2, 2022

Robert Earl Sherman, "Bob" was born on January 22, 1947 in Arlington, Va., and died peacefully in the arms of his wife on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, Va. Bob married his loving Ireland born wife of over 40 years, Mauranna Sherman, on Valentine's Day. He is also survived by daughters, Debbie Kahanek and Susan Sherman-Adkins; his twin brother, Steven G Sherman; and granddaughters, Kirsten, Kendra and Sasha.

He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Sylvia Ettinger Sherman, Jewish immigrants who came to the United States through Ellis Island. Bob served in the United States army from 1967 to 1969, deployed at Marble Mountain, DaNang, Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He was a proud and active Vietnam veteran and a founding member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227, Northern Virginia. He enjoyed his successful career in real estate at Re/Max 1st Olympic, mentoring newer agents, and serving on committees. He was a member of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors, and was a member of the Lynchburg Historical Foundation. Bob treasured his family, and his vacations with them, especially at the beach. He was active in the United Methodist Church, and had a current prison ministry and nursing home ministry. In past years he served as a church deacon and was devoted to his ministries in Jamaica and at nursing homes. Bob could converse about any topic that arose, and will be fondly remembered for his storytelling. Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My sincerest sympathies and condolences. He was a great guy. I met Bob when I first visited the Terrace in 2006
Bob Smith
January 24, 2022
My sympathy to the family
Wayne Kulm
January 15, 2022
Bob attended my 75th birthday party last Sept. 12th and gave me a book titled "The Hero Code" by Admiral William McRaven, which the 10 codes are about "lessons learned from lives well lived." That applies to Bob as he lived those codes and was well respected. Thanks Bob.
Steve Bozeman
January 14, 2022
My condolences to you, Mauranna, and Bob's family upon his death. I know the good Lord knows you and is there to comfort you through this dark journey of death and will bring you through to a place of peace and joy. I remember Bob as always being there in friendliness and interesting conversation. I miss seeing you, Mauranna, but I haven't forgot your graciousness toward others and your love of Bob. I am praying for you.
Toni Hargis
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Mauranna, Please accept my sympathy at Bob´s passing. You were trailblazers downtown with the beautiful Gilliam House B&B. Bob was a good man. He will be missed.
Jim Tracey
Work
January 10, 2022
I´ve had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Sherman as a costumer at the CVS where I work. He was always so nice and friendly. It´s interesting to read about his life and accomplishments. He will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Leslie Gray
Other
January 9, 2022
Bob was a great person. When I chaired the Visitation Team at MVUMC I could already count on Bob to respond. He was always willing to help others. He will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Marion & Bob Woodfin
Friend
January 9, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all. Bob was a well respected member of MVUMC and will be missed. I was one the people who sat near him in the back of the church on Sunday mornings.
Cheryl Evans
January 9, 2022
Kathy and I want to offer our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Sherman family .I have only known Bob a short time as aa member of VVA Chapter 196. Bob was always very cordial and freindly. He will be missed by our members of Chapter 196. Rest in Peace my Brother.
George and Kathy Kolar
January 9, 2022
Bob Sherman was a man of integrity, honor, and most assuredly was a patriot. His love for life was like a "glow!" He inspired so many and never took credit, almost seemed embarrassed if you said "Great job Bob! Or Bob these newer Realtors look at you in AW and admire your intelligence & manner when it comes to the real world of Real Estate!" His joy was helping others! He is and will be missed always as a RE/MAX STAR We are all proud to have been affiliated with such a man! He´s in a Heaven I´m sure sharing Real Estate stories! Rest High on that Mountain Mr Bob Sherman....you earned Your Wings into Glory!! God Bless your sweet wife Mauranna, your daughters, your brother and all who loved and cared for you!! [email protected]
Pat Whitehouse
Work
January 9, 2022
Bob had an office across the hall from mine. He never failed to speak, ask how I was doing, and was always participating in our office activities. Last night was our LAR past president's dinner. As I was handed my entree, I immediately was reminded of how much Bob always looked forward to the steak at this event as he fellowshiped with his coworkers. He will be greatly missed, but we all know he is in a better place.
Colby Durham
Work
January 9, 2022
Bob maybe gone for a moment.... but he will never be forgotten. His love, encouragement, support, and friendship helped me personally and as his pastor during some wonderful times at New Life Church, Amherst, VA. Mauranna, you and the family are in our prayers for comfort and peace. With deepest Condolences, Marvin & Zee Busie,
Marvin Busie
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results