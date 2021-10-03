Robert Carlton Speake
January 5, 1941 - October 1, 2021
Robert Carlton Speake, 80, of Forest, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Esther "Tootie" Saylor Speake for fifty-nine years.
Born January 5, 1941 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of the late Hilbert Edward Speake and Minnie Speake Kerr. He was currently a co-owner, with his sons, of Lynchburg Stained Glass but with an overall career of fifty years in the stained glass business. He was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church and he proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for eight years.
He was a member of the James River Good Sam's Camping Club where he and his wife enjoyed camping throughout the United States.
In addition to his wife, "Tootie", he is survived by two sons, Mark A. Speake (Beth) and Jeffrey C. Speake (Cindy), all of Forest; five sisters, Judy Speake, Martha Marsh (Ron), Marquita Long (Vance), Diane Chulpa, and Debbie Lintz (Leon); three grandchildren, James C. Speake, Forrest A. Speake and Hannah E. Speake. He was predeceased by a half-brother Thomas Dale Kerr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the residence, 1178 Ranch Lane, Forest, VA, with the Rev. Steve Propst officiating. A private inurnment will be held in Virginia Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2050 Langhorne Rd- Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501, the American Heart Association
, 1900 Tate Springs Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501 or Mountain View United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 543, Forest, VA, 24551.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is assisting the family.
To send online condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.