Robert Carlton Speake
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Robert Carlton Speake

January 5, 1941 - October 1, 2021

Robert Carlton Speake, 80, of Forest, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Esther "Tootie" Saylor Speake for fifty-nine years.

Born January 5, 1941 in Keokuk, Iowa, he was the son of the late Hilbert Edward Speake and Minnie Speake Kerr. He was currently a co-owner, with his sons, of Lynchburg Stained Glass but with an overall career of fifty years in the stained glass business. He was a member of Mountain View United Methodist Church and he proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for eight years.

He was a member of the James River Good Sam's Camping Club where he and his wife enjoyed camping throughout the United States.

In addition to his wife, "Tootie", he is survived by two sons, Mark A. Speake (Beth) and Jeffrey C. Speake (Cindy), all of Forest; five sisters, Judy Speake, Martha Marsh (Ron), Marquita Long (Vance), Diane Chulpa, and Debbie Lintz (Leon); three grandchildren, James C. Speake, Forrest A. Speake and Hannah E. Speake. He was predeceased by a half-brother Thomas Dale Kerr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the residence, 1178 Ranch Lane, Forest, VA, with the Rev. Steve Propst officiating. A private inurnment will be held in Virginia Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Rd- Suite 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501, the American Heart Association, 1900 Tate Springs Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501 or Mountain View United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 543, Forest, VA, 24551.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is assisting the family.

To send online condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
at the residence
1178 Ranch Lane, Forest, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Alexander family is extending our deepest sympathy.
Charles Alexander
October 8, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 4, 2021
I have such fond memories of Bob during the time Bob Vincent and I worked with him. He was a good friend, such a kind and giving person, with a great sense of humor and just fun to be around. I am so sorry he suffered in his final years. Rest in peace, Bob. You will be missed.
Barbara Murrell
October 4, 2021
To my sweet Popa Bob. Thank you for being so so good to me & treating me like I was your "adopted" granddaughter. You had the biggest heart. The best smile. Most contagious laugh. I´ll cherish those memories of you forever. I love you Popa.
Kaitlynn Hening
Friend
October 3, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Wanda and Scott Tate
Other
October 3, 2021
Bob was my Boss, my co-worker but most of all he was my friend. Have known Bob and his family from the mid 70's right after they moved to Virginia. He took me under his wings and taught me everything I know about the art of Stained Glass. And for this he will always be in my thoughts. Prayers for the family.
Robert McCormick (Bobby).
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your passing my prayers are with the extended family for your loss
Sandra Tate
Other
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. May his memories be your comfort.
Corliss Crawford Donovan (Aunt Frances´ daughter)
Family
October 3, 2021
Uncle Bob, we thank God for allowing us to have the time we spent with you and Aunt Tootie. We will miss that smile you gave, and the love you shared with others. We will miss you deeply, and cherish the memories.
Joseph & Ellen Heather
October 3, 2021
