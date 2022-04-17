Robert W. Spencer Jr.
Robert W. Spencer Jr. of Lynchburg, Va., reported to his final duty station in Heaven on April 13, 2022. Bob was born in Amherst County, Va., in 1938 and he grew up in Lynchburg. He is the loving husband of Sandra Morgan Spencer, who was the love of his life and faithfully by his side for over 58 years until the final moments of his time with us. Bob is the devoted and beloved dad of Troy Douglas Spencer (Amy Mannarino) of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Todd David Spencer (Paige Grimstead) of Charlottesville, Va. He was the cherished grandfather, storyteller and chess teacher of Cale Alexander Spencer and Madeline Adair Spencer. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Inez Harris Spencer and Robert Whitehead Spencer. He was a close friend of dedicated neighbor, James "Chip" Layne.
Bob was a patriot and his love for his country was surpassed only by his love for God and his family. After graduating from E.C. Glass High School, Bob proudly served in the Virginia National Guard and then the United States Army. As a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, Bobby had the opportunity to explore Germany, France and Italy and jump out of perfectly good airplanes. He was a dedicated supporter of America and our veterans, spending nearly every Friday that he was able on the steps of Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg enjoying the company of fellow veterans and reminding passing cars of the dedication and sacrifices of our service men and women. Bob was a dedicated member of the Blue Ridge All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association for many years and he proudly served on their color guard.
After being honorably discharged from service, Bob returned to Lynchburg and, as he would often fondly recall, he was one of the first draftsmen hired on at GE. Bobby retired after 45 years with GE and stayed on as a consultant and contributing team member for Ericsson, Tyco and then Harris Corporation."
Bob had a tremendous sense of community and he dedicated countless hours to helping others. He was the 285th State Licensed Emergency Medical Technician in the State of Virginia and a Lifetime Member of the Campbell County Rescue Squad. He spent 48 years in EMS, serving at various times with the Campbell County Rescue Squad and Lynchburg Lifesaving Crew as a Shock Trauma Technician and Light & Heavy-Duty Rescue Instructor. Bob also generously devoted time to the Boy Scouts of America, initially teaching first aid and lifesaving techniques and then becoming an Assistant Scout Master and pro tem Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 48. In recognition of his service, Bob was awarded membership in the Boy Scouts national honor society, the Order of the Arrow. In addition, Bob was a Master Mason and for 45 years he was a member of Marshall Lodge, Number 39 as well as the Valley of Lynchburg, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite.
Above all else, Bob Spencer was a man of honor and a tremendous husband, dad and granddad. He was a private person who exuded a quiet strength, and his word was his bond. Bob lived his life according to a code that made him a role model for many, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bob loved the Blue Ridge Mountains and, in accordance with his final wishes, his remains will be cremated, and his family will scatter his ashes on the Appalachian Trail.
The family would like to thank the Centra Hospice Team, especially Dr. Larkin, Dr. Beahn and the third-floor surgical nursing staff at Bedford Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care that Bob received during his last days.
Masonic Rites will be performed for Bob at 5:30 p.m., continuing with visitation until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the National Center for Healthy Veterans (https://www.healthyveterans.org
), the Monument Terrace Troop Rally, Attn: Steve Bozeman, 1129 Meriwether Circle, Lynchburg, VA 24503, or Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.