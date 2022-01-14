May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I´m sure this was a shock to each and every one of us. Going to miss you coming into the HD and causing trouble between your cuz and I especially when you used to bring us the box of chicken!! You definitely knew how to cheer us up on our "rough" days... RIP friend your surely going to be missed and never forgotten!

Kristin Ramos Friend January 16, 2022