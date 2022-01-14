Robert Lewis Toliver
"Mency"
Robert Lewis Toliver "Mency", 62, of Amherst, departed this life on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery by Bishop Wayne Jackson, Officiating, and the Rev. Alice Rose, Eulogist. Viewing will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.