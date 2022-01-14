Menu
Robert Lewis "Mency" Toliver
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
Robert Lewis Toliver

"Mency"

Robert Lewis Toliver "Mency", 62, of Amherst, departed this life on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery by Bishop Wayne Jackson, Officiating, and the Rev. Alice Rose, Eulogist. Viewing will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, prior to the service.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Jan
16
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
My condolences and prayers to the family.He was a nice and friendly person who enjoyed laughter.
Patsy Booker/ Eli Richardson
January 18, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I´m sure this was a shock to each and every one of us. Going to miss you coming into the HD and causing trouble between your cuz and I especially when you used to bring us the box of chicken!! You definitely knew how to cheer us up on our "rough" days... RIP friend your surely going to be missed and never forgotten!
Kristin Ramos
Friend
January 16, 2022
This was a shock to each and every one of us. Going to miss you coming into the HD stirring up stuff between me and your cuz and your craziness along with the box of chicken!! You knew how to crack somebody up especially when they were having a rough day... RIP Friend you will surely be missed!! Sending my condolences out to the family.
Kristin
Friend
January 16, 2022
I was so sorry to hear about Mency. He was such a nice person. Prayers of comfort for his family and friends. Cherish the good times that you had with him.
Robin Rourke
Other
January 15, 2022
This Man will surely be missed, I will miss him most coming into Homedepot and calling me Cuz, and telling me Don't forget his discount. And laughing and Joking with Quincy and Kristen and of course Mary Ann. He would always tell me he was gonna tell my Da on me.We love you. God bless my family.I Pray for all his family Strength in the Sad time.
Mary Diggs
January 15, 2022
Family we are so sad about Mincey's passing. We Loved him and we are going to miss him. He was a great person. RIP our dear friend. You are with God now. We loved you But God Loved you Best. We loved the entire family. God Bless you all on this sad occasion.
Marie waller
Family
January 14, 2022
We are going to miss this man. He was a wonderful person
Glenda Dale and Jimmy
Family
January 14, 2022
