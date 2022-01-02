Robert Henry Verbeke
Robert Henry Verbeke, 100, of Forest passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice P. Verbeke.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., February 14, 1921, he was the son of the late Arthur Joseph Verbeke and Anna Marie Dieckmann Verbeke. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Department of the Army and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A devoted family man, he enjoyed events which brought everyone together and took pride in appreciating every day on this earth, but most especially time with his best friend in the world, his wife Alice.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert M. Verbeke and his wife Jaclyn of Forest and five grandchildren: Bryce, Brayden, Taylor, Madeline and Emma.
Private Inurnment will occur at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.