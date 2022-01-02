Menu
Robert Henry Verbeke
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Robert Henry Verbeke

Robert Henry Verbeke, 100, of Forest passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice P. Verbeke.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., February 14, 1921, he was the son of the late Arthur Joseph Verbeke and Anna Marie Dieckmann Verbeke. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Department of the Army and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A devoted family man, he enjoyed events which brought everyone together and took pride in appreciating every day on this earth, but most especially time with his best friend in the world, his wife Alice.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert M. Verbeke and his wife Jaclyn of Forest and five grandchildren: Bryce, Brayden, Taylor, Madeline and Emma.

Private Inurnment will occur at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Glennon J Hausler Sr
March 14, 2022
Glennon J Hausler Sr
March 14, 2022
We mis you Uncle Bob
Glennon J Hausler Sr
March 14, 2022
Bob I am so sorry for the loss of your father. You & your family are in my thoughts & prayers. May God Bless!
Diane Fortune
January 4, 2022
Bob sorry to here of your loss. Prayers to you and your mom .. Garland
garland william johnson
January 2, 2022
Bob sorry to here of your loss . Prayers be with you and your mom in this time of need . Prayers Garland
garland william johnson
January 2, 2022
