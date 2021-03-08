Robert Leroy Williams Sr.
Robert Leroy Williams Sr. departed this life on March 5, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1951, to the late Earl Williams and Vergie Jefferson Williams.
A homegoing celebration will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Marcus Jones, officiating, and the Rev. Thomas Harper, eulogist. Interment will be held at the Altha Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 8, 2021.