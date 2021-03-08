Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Leroy Williams Sr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Robert Leroy Williams Sr.

Robert Leroy Williams Sr. departed this life on March 5, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1951, to the late Earl Williams and Vergie Jefferson Williams.

A homegoing celebration will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Marcus Jones, officiating, and the Rev. Thomas Harper, eulogist. Interment will be held at the Altha Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So so sorry to hear my old buddy Leroy has gone on to the other side he was my friend at Appalachian power we worked and partied together he was one cool dude RIP old buddy see you on the other side
Alex Goolsby
March 9, 2021
My school mate and friend.. God bless your soul.
Charles Henry Austin
March 9, 2021
May God continue to keep you and your family and we will keep you in our prayers
Albert and Barbara Nelms
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results