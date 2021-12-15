Roger Q. Colinger Sr.
May 27, 1944 - December 11, 2021
Roger Quentin Colinger Sr., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his son's home in Crewe, Va. He was 77 years old, when cancer took him far too soon from the family and friends that loved him.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 27, 1944, Roger was the son of the late Charlie Colinger and Thelma Kesterson Colinger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Colinger, Robert Colinger, and Luther Colinger and two sisters, Mable Lee Colinger Williams, and W. Jean Colinger Wright.
He is survived by his children, Roger Quentin Colinger Jr. and Kristin Colinger; two sisters, Sandra Galloway and Brenda Bryant; and grandchildren, Makayla Miller and Stevie Reynolds.
Roger grew up in the Monroe area of Amherst County before moving to live with his brother at Timberlake so that he could play football and basketball for Brookville High School. In 1965, he joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. While in the military he received his GED. He had an extensive career at BWXT in Lynchburg and retired in 2003 after 36 years.
Roger had many interests that he was passionate about which included University of Virginia football and basketball, Brookville High School athletics, and conservative politics. He was a devoted father that deeply loved his children.
During his life there were many accomplishments. While at Brookville High school, he made history by breaking the school record for the most points scored in a basketball game (46-points) against Nelson County High School (Bees 101, Nelson 50). To this day, the 46-point record is still unbroken. The late John W. "Bunker" Hill, Brookville High School's most loved coach and good friend, often told members of the Brookville community that Roger was one of the best athletes he ever coached.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Fred Williams officiating. After the service, the family will receive friends until 4:30 p.m.
Roger faithfully supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Brookville High School Athletics. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in his name are asked to consider those two organizations. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Brookville High School Athletic Booster Club, 1111 Laxton Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502-2761.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.