Roger L. "Duckie"



Johnson Jr.



1973 - 2020



Happy Birthday In Heaven



Wishing you were here today even just for a little while, So I could say Happy Birthday and see your beautiful smile. The only gifts today will be the gifts you left behind, The laughter, joy and happiness, precious memories... the best kind. Today I'll do my very best to try and find a happy place, Struggling to hide my heavy heart and the tears on my face. I'll sit quietly and look at your picture thinking of you with love, Hoping you're doing okay in heaven up above.



Love, Mama



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 23, 2022.