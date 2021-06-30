Roger Lee Lawhorne
Roger Lee Lawhorne, 71, of Brookneal, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, after a short bout with cancer. Roger was born in Lynchburg, on August 27, 1949, son of the late Earl Frances Lawhorne and Ella Rosalie (Zadie) Lawhorne. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Earl Odell Lawhorne.
Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam war. He was a member of Falling River Baptist Church. He resided in Heritage Hall Rehabilitation Center in Brookneal and called it his home.
He is survived by a brother, Kenneth Wayne Lawhorne and wife, Tommie, one aunt, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank one humble servant who did not want recognition who stood by him over the years and through life's ups and downs. Thanks to the staff at Heritage Hall, Roger bragged about many of you, especially the kitchen staff. Thanks to the staff at Lynchburg General Hospital, Roger was only there for a short period of time, but his care was excellent.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11 a.m. at Falling River Baptist Church by Pastor Kenneth Lawhorne and Pastor Brian Hart. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 30, 2021.