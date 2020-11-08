Roger Lee Hudson
February 12, 1943 - November 5, 2020
Roger L. Hudson passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 77, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond L. Hudson and Kathleen Tomlinson Hudson.
He is survived by his devoted love one, Nancy Elliott; son, Warren R. Hudson; his sister, Ellie Terrell (H.R.); grandson, W. Colton Hudson (Felicia); and three great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Aiden and Lexi Hudson; and his nephew, Shaun R. Terrell (Cindi) and Nancy's children, Tammy Porterfield and Mark Elliott, and their families.
Roger worked with the Lynchburg Foundry for 3 1/2 years before going to B&W with 40 years of service.
Roger loved the simple things of life and was a man with a good heart. He was a big car enthusiast and all of his vehicles shined like a new penny. He was extremely organized and was a perfectionist. Roger had his way of doing everything and in discussions he would always say "I'm not trying to tell you what to do" but he would tell you his way to do it. When leaving you, he always had just one more thing to tell you before he left. Roger always took the time to provide guidance to his son Warren, as well as, put him in his place when needed.
Roger talked often about his fond childhood memories of visiting his granny Hudson in the country and about going rabbit hunting with his uncle Owen.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Centra Health. He attended Thomas Terrace Baptist Church.
Roger will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
There will be an open viewing time to pay respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Grooms officiating. The family would like all guests who attend the service to abide by the 6-foot social distancing rule and the wearing of masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
