Roger Joseph Phillips
Roger Joseph Phillips

Roger Joseph Phillips, 75, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home.

Born in Steubenville, Ohio, Roger was the son of the late Pietro Fillippi and Mary Ann Ragets Fillippi. He completed the Bible Study curriculum at Liberty Baptist Bible College and was a long-time member of New Life Church in Monroe where he served as a trustee and head usher since 1987. More recently he was serving as Elder and Trustee at Spirit and the Word Community Church in Monroe. He loved serving the Lord in many ways, including a mission trip to Haiti, and was always very eager to help with any need. He also enjoyed his work as a school custodian for many years. He loved the other staff members and especially enjoyed taking gifts to the Lunchroom Ladies at Amherst Middle School.

Roger is remembered as a faithful friend to many; especially to his closest friends and pastors, Hank Sipes, Marvin Busie, and Cynthia Branham; and his faithful cat, Mr. Prince.

A celebration of Roger's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Spirit and the Word Community Church, 3092 South Amherst Hwy., Monroe, VA 24574.

Friends may gather following the celebration until 5 p.m. Per his wishes, his body was entombed at Briarwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

FACE COVERINGS ARE ENCOURAGED, BUT, FOR THOSE WHO CAN NOT WEAR A MASK, THE CHURCH IS LARGE ENOUGH TO PRACTICE APPROPRIATE DISTANCING.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spirit and the Word Community Church, P.O. Box 326, Monroe, VA 24574.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
My childhood bud. Go in peace with Jesus. Tell Mom I said Hi! Your Bud, Rich
Richard Murray
December 17, 2020
