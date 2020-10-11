Menu
Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Brown
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Brown

May 6, 1956 - October 6, 2020

Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Brown, 64, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va.

Ronnie was predeceased by his parents, Charlie Daniel Brown Jr. and Helen Hall Brown.

He is survived by three siblings, Gregory Brown (Diane), Charlie Daniel Brown III (Brenda), and Brenda Simpson. He is also survived by nieces, Brandy Morris (David) and Nichole Simpson; and nephew, Christopher Brown.

Per Ronnie's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family is asking anyone wishing to send flowers to the family please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society instead.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 11, 2020.
