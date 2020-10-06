Ronald Lee Hienkle
October 7, 1952 - October 3, 2020
Ronald Lee Hienkle, 67, of Lynchburg passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Beth Booth Hienkle for 15 years. Born on October 7, 1952, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Edwin Harold Hienkle and Doris Hurt Hienkle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin brother.
Ron proudly served his country and retired from the U.S. Navy. He was also retired from BWXT with over 30 years of service. He was a Freemason Lodge No. 348 and member of Lynchburg Shrine Club, American Legion Post 16, Lynchburg Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge 715 and Gethsemane Baptist Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and tinkering with old cars. He was a loving father, step-father, grandfather and step-grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory four children, Jenny Gallier (Mike) of Big Island, Janet Phillips (Tommy), Ryan Hienkle (Laura) and Patrick Hienkle, all of Lynchburg; four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, several step-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Hienkle (Sherry) of Bedford; a sister, Sandy Cook (James) of Forest; and many other relatives and friends.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ronald Hienkle to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 6, 2020.