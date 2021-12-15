I met Ronnie 20-25 yrs ago through the Lankfords and my hubby Victor Winebarger. I didn't know Ronnie very well at the time and needless to say, I had no idea how "wide open" he was. We all packed up the kids and headed to Buggs Island for a weekend camping trip. Somehow Ronnie convinced me to take a ride on the Sea-Do with him. Well, that was my first and last ride with Ronnie! I held on so tight that I have no idea how Ronnie could breathe. I kind of thought we were going to meet Jesus that day. Ronnie tried his best to throw me off the back and he succeeded. But, I held on so tight, I pulled him with me. Ronnie was a hoot! He was loud and proud! He loved to laugh and knew no stranger. I'm so glad to have known him. RIP friend. Love and prayers to family

Theresa Floyd Friend December 15, 2021