Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter Rosser
Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter Rosser, 58, of Rustburg, died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on February 1, 1963, he was the son of the late Jack Hunter Rosser and Gracie Lillian Campbell Rosser. He was a 1981 graduate of Rustburg High School and retired from Abbott Labs in October 2018 after 27 years.
Ronnie was a wonderful and caring person, who never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Lisa T. Rosser, a son, Travis Rosser (Magen) of Rustburg; a daughter, Stevie Rosser of Hurt; stepchildren, Garrett Arthur (Stephanie) of Hurt and Taylor Farmer of Concord; his sister, Deborah R. McGuire (Stewart) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Kelsey Bowling, Carolina Grace Rosser, and one due in April 2022; the mother of his children, Tracey Thompson Rosser; many cousins including two special cousins, Rock Rosser and Tim Rosser; special aunt, Beverly Anderson and his other aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Dorothy Tuck; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He is also survived by extended family, Sean and Adrienne O'Leary and Papa Ronnie to their boys, Garrett, and Grayson; Harvey Wells; his "Abbott" family; and his musician and karaoke friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church by Pastor Jeff Worley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. and at other times at the residence.
Ronnie's favorite saying was "Shakka laka get a haircut and a real job".
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.