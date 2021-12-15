Menu
Ronald Hunter "Ronnie" Rosser
Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter Rosser

Ronald "Ronnie" Hunter Rosser, 58, of Rustburg, died on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on February 1, 1963, he was the son of the late Jack Hunter Rosser and Gracie Lillian Campbell Rosser. He was a 1981 graduate of Rustburg High School and retired from Abbott Labs in October 2018 after 27 years.

Ronnie was a wonderful and caring person, who never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Lisa T. Rosser, a son, Travis Rosser (Magen) of Rustburg; a daughter, Stevie Rosser of Hurt; stepchildren, Garrett Arthur (Stephanie) of Hurt and Taylor Farmer of Concord; his sister, Deborah R. McGuire (Stewart) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Kelsey Bowling, Carolina Grace Rosser, and one due in April 2022; the mother of his children, Tracey Thompson Rosser; many cousins including two special cousins, Rock Rosser and Tim Rosser; special aunt, Beverly Anderson and his other aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Dorothy Tuck; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. He is also survived by extended family, Sean and Adrienne O'Leary and Papa Ronnie to their boys, Garrett, and Grayson; Harvey Wells; his "Abbott" family; and his musician and karaoke friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at New Chapel Baptist Church by Pastor Jeff Worley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. and at other times at the residence.

Ronnie's favorite saying was "Shakka laka get a haircut and a real job".

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Chapel Baptist Church
VA
Ronnie was the sweetest person I ever knew. We went to school together. He will be missed . We love you. Sending prayers and hugs to Lisa and family
Janet ashby
Friend
December 19, 2021
Ronnie was exactly as described. A friend to all and extremely intelligent and his troubleshooting skills were impressive. I knew him from when I was at Abbott. Rest In Peace Friend; until we meet on the other side
Stephen Keesee
Work
December 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Holly & Jake Jordan
Family
December 16, 2021
Ronny was a great guy he will be missed and in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeffrey Ashby
Friend
December 16, 2021
Lisa Kathy and I are so sorry for your loss. Ronnie was a great person and friend. We will all miss him. We will continue praying for you and your family.
Ricky Donald
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ronnie!! Will keep you in our prayers!!! Brenda Young & family (Bill´s daughter).
Brenda Young & family
School
December 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Ronnie was the first to come to my house the night my Jerry died. We cried together. I am so sorry I will not be able to attend service as I am out of town.
Betty Hancock
Friend
December 16, 2021
Ronnie was a good friend and co-worker at Abbott Labs. He always enjoyed life and would help you anyway he could. Prayers to the family during this time of sadness. He will be greatly missed.
Nat Harvey
Friend
December 16, 2021
Lisa,we are saddened to hear of Ronnie's passing we will remember you in our prayers Anita Hite
Anita Hite
Neighbor
December 16, 2021
Dear Family and Friends, Ronnie and I worked together at Abbott, where he was a hard worker and excellent technician. He had an outgoing, engaging personality, and friendly to all. May your many memories and God´s love sustain you during this difficult time.
Ken Woodson
Work
December 16, 2021
I met Ronnie 20-25 yrs ago through the Lankfords and my hubby Victor Winebarger. I didn't know Ronnie very well at the time and needless to say, I had no idea how "wide open" he was. We all packed up the kids and headed to Buggs Island for a weekend camping trip. Somehow Ronnie convinced me to take a ride on the Sea-Do with him. Well, that was my first and last ride with Ronnie! I held on so tight that I have no idea how Ronnie could breathe. I kind of thought we were going to meet Jesus that day. Ronnie tried his best to throw me off the back and he succeeded. But, I held on so tight, I pulled him with me. Ronnie was a hoot! He was loud and proud! He loved to laugh and knew no stranger. I'm so glad to have known him. RIP friend. Love and prayers to family
Theresa Floyd
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dear Lisa & to the Rosser Family...
I am sending you all the prayers and love that I can. I am terribly sorry for your loss.
Ronnie was a very kind and generous man, with a big heart.
You're all in my heart. Take care of one another.
Christopher Clay
Family
December 15, 2021
So sorry for y'alls loss. Ronnie was always so friendly and had a smile. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers. May God provide comfort & peace.
Anna Mikels
December 15, 2021
Jack worked with Ronnie at Abbott a long time and considered him a friend. They even had a couple work trips together. They had a lot of fun and laughs at work and away. It was a pleasure to know Ronnie. Prayers and love to all his family Faye and Jack Short
Faye Short
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ronnie´s passing. My cubicle was next to his at work and he was a great technician and friend. I was always glad to see him some time at Perky´s and Colonial restaurant. I will always remember him saying "Like I said, Bo" . Blessed memories of Ronnie.
Gary Andrews
December 15, 2021
We knew Ronnie from Abbott Labs. Although we didn't work directly together, he was always such a nice man, always smiling and always spoke when we would see him. He was also a valuable employee to Abbott, with a lot of knowledge and expertise, but at the same time humble. Praying for the family during this difficult time.
Ryland and Mitzi Brumfield
Coworker
December 15, 2021
Dear Rosser Family. I am sorry to hear of the passing of Ronnie. My thoughts and prayers are with you during the loss of your Loved One. Sincerely, Dennis DeLappe
Dennis DeLappe
Work
December 15, 2021
Ronnie was one my best friends in elementary school. I use to ride my bicycle over to his house hundreds of times. Back then we go over check the raccoon and the coon hounds of his neighbor. Also way back we play as the characters on Star Trek and Ronnie was always Mr. Spark and Brad Bailey was always Cpt. Kirk it was a group of his kids play that at school. A year ago we talk about those fun times as kids. He would tell me the story how i got him and some others out of trouble in Mrs. Aiken class by talking to her. I will miss him even though I haven't seen him in years because I served in the Army and live in Texas. I was very sad hearing this yesterday. May he be with our Heavenly Father and may God be with his family.
Steven Hodnett
December 14, 2021
Lisa, I am so sorry for your loss prayers for you and all of the family.
Angelus Ore
Friend
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Towler
Coworker
December 14, 2021
Lisa, I am so very sorry for your loss! I pray for peace and comfort for you and your family during this difficult time. I pray peace and comfort be yours in the days weeks and months ahead, God Bless you sweet girl!
Cathy Worsham
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results