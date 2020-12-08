Dearest Donna, So very very sorry to hear this news. There are really no words to share today that will help you at this time, but in the days ahead may you will find comfort in the memories and the love you cherish and the friends that surround you at this time. May you feel the presence of our Loving Lord as he wraps His loving arms around you. God bless you Donna and be with you as you travel this journey.

Betty Bryant December 8, 2020