Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald E. Wilson
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Ronald E. Wilson

Ronald Edward Wilson, of Forest, born on August 20, 1953, in Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was the husband of Donna Wilson for 30 years, and a son of Edward and Barbara Wilson of Evington.

Ronald was the manager of Ed Wilson's Garage. He enjoyed drag racing with his "Dead Expense" race cars and had a passion for going to car shows and being with friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald is survived by his brother, Barry (Lynette); two sisters, Rhonda Perry (Kenneth) of Lynchburg, and Donna Rawlings of Evington; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the Chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with the Rev. Dennis Hollandsworth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Donna, I am so sorry for your lost. You Dad just called to tell us; I missed it in the paper. If there is anything we can do for you; please let us know; I know your heart is broken; you have our deepest sympathy...
Margie & Kim Myers
December 10, 2020
May God bless the family and get you through these sad time.
Charles & Barbara Snow
December 9, 2020
Our love and prayers to Donna and all of Ronald's family. He was a friend and fellow drag racer; he will be missed.
Bob and Patti VonPloennie
December 9, 2020
Very sorry to learn of Ronald's death. I have fond memories of him at his dad's garage on Leesville Road.
Eddie Thomas
December 9, 2020
Barry and the Wilson Family, so sorry to hear about Ronald. sending our thoughts and prayers to you all.
Wendel & Carol Layne
December 8, 2020
Dearest Donna, So very very sorry to hear this news. There are really no words to share today that will help you at this time, but in the days ahead may you will find comfort in the memories and the love you cherish and the friends that surround you at this time. May you feel the presence of our Loving Lord as he wraps His loving arms around you. God bless you Donna and be with you as you travel this journey.
Betty Bryant
December 8, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your love one and my prayers are for ED and Barbara in their time of need.. God be with you, Reggie
Reggie Sligh
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ronald's passing. Seems it was just yesterday we were 30.
Mike Hensley
December 8, 2020
Donna I am so sorry for the loss of your Brother Ronald I pray that God will comfort you and Noel, and your parents and family during this difficult time If there is something I can do please let me know
Sharon Crouch
December 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Ronald will be truly missed. He´s probably doing burnouts in heaven at this minute. Rest In Peace.
Tater
December 8, 2020
Donna, I am so very sorry for your loss!! You are in my thoughts and prayers! If you need anything, please do not hesitate to call! Love, Marie
Marie M Stanley
December 8, 2020
I am saddened to hear that my friend of many years has passed. Sending prayers and condolences to the family R I P Ron
Greg Major
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results