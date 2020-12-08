Ronald E. Wilson
Ronald Edward Wilson, of Forest, born on August 20, 1953, in Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was the husband of Donna Wilson for 30 years, and a son of Edward and Barbara Wilson of Evington.
Ronald was the manager of Ed Wilson's Garage. He enjoyed drag racing with his "Dead Expense" race cars and had a passion for going to car shows and being with friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald is survived by his brother, Barry (Lynette); two sisters, Rhonda Perry (Kenneth) of Lynchburg, and Donna Rawlings of Evington; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in the Chapel at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with the Rev. Dennis Hollandsworth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.