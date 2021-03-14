Ronnie Bass
December 9, 1949 - March 12, 2021
Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Bass, 71, of Lynchburg, entered Heaven's gates on Friday, March 12, 2021, and is now resting peacefully in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on December 9, 1949, one of seven children to the late Bascomb C. Bass and Ethel Sandridge Bass. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Bass, Carroll "Charlie" Bass, and David Bass.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Jean Burn; two brothers, Michael Bass and James "Jimmy" Bass (Sue), as well as eight nieces and nephews, and other extended family members, all of whom loved him and will miss him greatly.
Over the years Ronnie was a brother, an uncle, a co-worker, and a friend to many, but his greatest gift was being a wonderful son to his mother, spending so much time with her especially as she aged. Their bond was unbreakable, and their reunion Heaven will be glorious.
Ronnie was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church where he always enjoyed attending the Sunday morning services as long as his health allowed him to go. He was a graduate of the Elim Home, a mission of TRBC, helping him to be a survivor and a true testament of how people helping people can make a difference in this world.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in Virginia Memorial Park by the Rev. Jonathan Falwell.
If anyone wishes to do so, donations in honor of Ronnie made to either the Elim Home or to any of the local charities and /or food banks would be a wonderful tribute. A helping hand to those in need is sometimes the miracle that changes a life.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 14, 2021.