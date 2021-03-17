Menu
Ronnie Bass
Ronnie Bass

Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Bass, 71, of Lynchburg, entered Heaven's gates on Friday, March 12, 2021, and is now resting peacefully in the arms of his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in Virginia Memorial Park by the Rev. Jonathan Falwell.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Seems Ronnie Bass had a vision! --- Leading individuals in a direction to improve their lives, and their connection at the spiritual Level -- His efforts on this Earth will be acknowledged as he enters the Kingdom that anticipates his arrival, and permanent residence, with no reservations! Respect those that have earned one's respect; and share empathy for those that "Should Have Been!" ........... JT
Jon Tyler
March 22, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of Ronnie . We all went to Biggers School together. I know that he loved going to TRBC with his sister. I'm sure he is having the time of his life in the arms of Jesus and being with his mother.God bless his family as they lay him to rest. I was Barbara Perry when we were in school together.
Barbara Loving
March 17, 2021
RIP
Judy Hackett Toler & Wayne Toler
March 17, 2021
Ronnie, We were friends for more than 50 years. I hadn't seen him for about a year I knew he was not well. We used to see each other at the Fort Early )bus stop and on the bus. When we were younger we would see each other at Fort Hill Pharmacy nearly every day. I have and will miss him but will see him when I get to Heaven. Prayers and Bless ings to the Family. God Bless Each of you. Gary DuPriest
Gary DuPriest
March 14, 2021
