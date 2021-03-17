Ronnie Bass
Ronald Eugene "Ronnie" Bass, 71, of Lynchburg, entered Heaven's gates on Friday, March 12, 2021, and is now resting peacefully in the arms of his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, in Virginia Memorial Park by the Rev. Jonathan Falwell.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.