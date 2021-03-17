Ronnie, We were friends for more than 50 years. I hadn't seen him for about a year I knew he was not well. We used to see each other at the Fort Early )bus stop and on the bus. When we were younger we would see each other at Fort Hill Pharmacy nearly every day. I have and will miss him but will see him when I get to Heaven. Prayers and Bless ings to the Family. God Bless Each of you. Gary DuPriest

Gary DuPriest March 14, 2021