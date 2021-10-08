Ronnie Jerome Jones
Ronnie Jerome Jones, departed this life on October 5, 2021, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was a faithful brother, a true friend to all he called friend, and a father. Also, he was an unforgettable resident of White Rock Hill. He will be missed greatly.
He was born on October 26, 1960, in Lynchburg, Va., the son of Melvin Jones Sr. and the late Emma Jones.
He leaves behind his stepmother, Shirley Jones; four sisters, Jennifer Glover, Carlotta Clark (Nathaniel), Eleanor Jones, and Sheila Strange; stepsister, Doris Jackson; and a devoted, loving cousin, Barbara Woodson. Also his brother with whom he lived, Melvin Jones Jr.; four stepbrothers, Paul Lewis, Walter Lewis, Bruce Lewis, and Thurman Lewis; his daughter, Jennifer Marie Hamlette; two grandchildren, Jabari and Cylia Wright; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Vine Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Darryl Drew officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2021.