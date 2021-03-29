Ronnie Clair RiceRonnie Clair Rice, 86, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was born in Big Island, Va., on August 22, 1934, a son of the late Eric Clair Rice and Ethel Brown Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric Coleman Rice; and his sister, Jeanette Eubank.Ronnie was retired from Ericsson after 38 years of service. He was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and also a member of the Bedford City Council for 12 years, Bedford Breakfast Lions Club, and a lifetime member of Bedford Moose Lodge #1897.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara C. Rice; daughter, Suzanne R. Roberts and husband, Donald; sons, Ronald Lee Rice and wife, Jan, and Terry Rice; grandchildren, Thomas Rice, Cory Nichols, Ryan Nichols, Madeline Rice, Christopher Rice, Kayla Rice, and Caden Rice; daughter-in-law, Dawn Rice; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Bedford Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phil Bailey and Dr. Benjamin Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bedford Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Bedford Baptist Church or National D-Day Memorial.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.