Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronnie Clair Rice
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Ronnie Clair Rice

Ronnie Clair Rice, 86, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was born in Big Island, Va., on August 22, 1934, a son of the late Eric Clair Rice and Ethel Brown Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric Coleman Rice; and his sister, Jeanette Eubank.

Ronnie was retired from Ericsson after 38 years of service. He was a member of Bedford Baptist Church and also a member of the Bedford City Council for 12 years, Bedford Breakfast Lions Club, and a lifetime member of Bedford Moose Lodge #1897.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara C. Rice; daughter, Suzanne R. Roberts and husband, Donald; sons, Ronald Lee Rice and wife, Jan, and Terry Rice; grandchildren, Thomas Rice, Cory Nichols, Ryan Nichols, Madeline Rice, Christopher Rice, Kayla Rice, and Caden Rice; daughter-in-law, Dawn Rice; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Bedford Baptist Church, with the Rev. Phil Bailey and Dr. Benjamin Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Bedford Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Bedford Baptist Church or National D-Day Memorial.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bedford Baptist Church
VA
Mar
31
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bedford Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Thinking about Barbara and family. Hope you have some wonderful memories to dwell on today. Prayers for you
Johnny Wingfield
March 23, 2022
My deepest sympathy.
Marian novak
March 30, 2021
May the wonderful memories you and Ronnie shared through the years help you through this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Ronnie was a friend to all who knew him. A Bedford treasure for sure.
Johnny and Linda Wingfield
March 29, 2021
Barbara, Nick and I send you our prayers and deepest sympathy.
Anne Hayes Soukhanov
March 29, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the loss of Ronnie. My sincere condolence to his family. May his memory be a blessing.
Michael Nichols
March 29, 2021
Barbara and family, deepest sympathy and prayers for you all at this time.
Don and Laura Toms
March 29, 2021
Barbara and family, We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Ronnie will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Preston and Judy Layne
Judith Layne
March 29, 2021
My condolence to the family on the loss of a great man
Christopher Crooker
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results