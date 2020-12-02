Ronnie W. LewisRonald W. Lewis passed away on November 27, 2020, in Palm Springs, Florida. He was the loving husband of Ambie Wells Lewis and "Pa-Pa" to Jayden T. Lambert. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Davis and husband, Scott; sons, Mike and wife, Nicole and Randy and wife, Penny; grandsons, Dylan Lewis, Mitchell Lewis and wife, Stephanie, and Andy Froilan; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Peggy L. Guill.Ronnie, a.k.a. "Louie", was born on August 1, 1937, in Chatham, Va., the son of Landon Mitchell and Theo Boswell Lewis. He graduated from Appomattox High School and attended Lynchburg College. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Appomattox and, following brief assignments with VDOT and Piedmont Airlines (U.S. Air), he began a 36-year career with B &W NNFD as a Process Engineer and Quality Assurance Auditor.Louie became highly active in many community affairs including the Appomattox Jaycees and for years wrote a weekly article for the Times-Virginian covering Jaycee projects and events. He participated in local and state youth activities, especially those involving athletics. He coached Appomattox Little League football and umpired baseball for many years. Louie enjoyed waterskiing, hunting, softball, and, as a member of Falling River C.C., he played, but never quite mastered, golf. His lifetime love was that of fishing. Often asked if he "had any luck", he would respond "if they were biting, they were biting each other". Louie was a good guy with many local friends he has missed over the past few years while living in Florida. He loved and was loved.Graveside services will be held at a later date at Liberty Cemetery.