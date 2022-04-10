Rosa Elizabeth Morrell Burnett
Rosa Elizabeth Morrell Burnett, of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of April 8, 2022.
Born to Rosa and Dayton Morrell on August 10, 1928, she was predeceased by her brothers Clarence, Thomas and John, as well as a sister, Ruth Morrell Sandifer Gough.
Rosa was married to Thomas Ray Burnett Sr. for over 58 years before his passing in 2009. She is survived by one son, Thomas Ray Burnett Jr. (Tim) and his wife, Sarah. She also has two grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Burnett and her husband, Matt Ball and his son Luca, and Joseph Andrew Burnett and his wife, Annie. She also leaves many extended family members, her Valley View family, her traveling buddy, Richard Carson, and a wonderful collection of friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg followed by a graveside service to be conducted at 4 p.m. at Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery, 4434 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington by David Blevins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Concord Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 26 Concord, VA 24538, or the charity of your choice
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcrematiion.com
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 10, 2022.