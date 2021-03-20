Menu
Rosa Parker
Rosa Parker

Rosa Gilbert Parker of 400 Patrick St., departed this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on March 10, 1920, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Ed and Emma Gilbert. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoover Parker Sr.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Pastor Norman Wade, Officiating. Interment will be in the Parker Family Cemetery on Thistle Lane in Rustburg, Va. The family will receive friends at 400 Patrick St. in Lynchburg, Virginia. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
