Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosa M. Rucker
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
Send Flowers
Rosa M. Rucker

Rosa M. Rucker, the daughter of now deceased, Willis G. Rucker Sr. and Rosalie P. Rucker, went home to be with The Lord on March 23, 2022.

She was born on January 7, 1943, in Forest, (Bedford County) Virginia. Three brothers, Willis G. Rucker Jr., George Rucker, and Johnson Rucker; one sister, Elsie Rucker; and two sisters-in-law, Pearl Rucker and Shirley Rucker, preceded her in death.

She received her education in Bedford County Schools and Hampton University. She joined Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Forest, Va. at an early age, and later became a Watchcare member of Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest, Va. She also attended Peaceful Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va.

Rosa was loved by all who knew her and showed many acts of kindness to others. She will be greatly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories two brothers, Carrington Rucker of San Antonio, Texas, and Alfred Rucker (Betty), of Compton, Calif.; one sister, Ellen Givens (James) of El Paso, Texas; one sister-in-law, Marie Rucker, of Lynchburg, Va.; a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Community Funeral Home. Masks are required. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Apr
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Forest, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful and caring lady. We will love you and miss you always. RIP Sis. Rucker.
Sandra Brown
Friend
March 29, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jesse Westscott
Acquaintance
March 28, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results