Rosa M. Rucker
Rosa M. Rucker, the daughter of now deceased, Willis G. Rucker Sr. and Rosalie P. Rucker, went home to be with The Lord on March 23, 2022.
She was born on January 7, 1943, in Forest, (Bedford County) Virginia. Three brothers, Willis G. Rucker Jr., George Rucker, and Johnson Rucker; one sister, Elsie Rucker; and two sisters-in-law, Pearl Rucker and Shirley Rucker, preceded her in death.
She received her education in Bedford County Schools and Hampton University. She joined Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Forest, Va. at an early age, and later became a Watchcare member of Altha Grove Baptist Church, Forest, Va. She also attended Peaceful Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va.
Rosa was loved by all who knew her and showed many acts of kindness to others. She will be greatly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories two brothers, Carrington Rucker of San Antonio, Texas, and Alfred Rucker (Betty), of Compton, Calif.; one sister, Ellen Givens (James) of El Paso, Texas; one sister-in-law, Marie Rucker, of Lynchburg, Va.; a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Community Funeral Home. Masks are required. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.