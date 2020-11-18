Rose Marie Rodgers Wheeler
August 29, 1930 - November 16, 2020
Rose Marie Rodgers Wheeler, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
She was the wife of her late first husband, James Rhodeheaver Gallaher and late William Andrew Wheeler. Born on August 29, 1930, in Williamson, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Martell Oliver Rodgers and the late Bessie Owen Rodgers.
Rose was a retired online supervisor for CB Fleet, where she served for 30 years. She will be remembered as an avid animal lover – (Cat Lady). For 42 years, Rose was a "mother hen" and caregiver to her friends and neighbors in the Gates Street neighborhood.
In addition to her first and second husbands and parents, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Lou Woody. Rose is survived by four siblings, Mildred O. Cregger of South Carolina, Buddy Rodgers of Buchanan, Hilda O. Clark of Front Royal, and Maxine Hadley of Bozrah, Conn.; son-in-law, Wayne F. Woody Sr. of Charleston, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Ryan Wheeler, Sandra Stange, John Woody, Wayne F. Woody, Jr., Melissa Rodriguez, Anita Woody and Nathanael Woody; three great-grandchildren; four special and dear friends, Gladys Martin, Judy Falls, Pat Fortune, Brenda Nuckles and Barbara Powell; and other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services will be private.
A open time to pay respects will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, PETA or the SPCA. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.