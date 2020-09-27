Rose Y. Oglesby Lightner
Rose Y. Oglesby Lightner, 95, of Lynchburg, went home to The Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020, with her family by her side at her daughter's house.
Born on March 16, 1925, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter to the late Maurice and Rose Younger.
Rose was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She served as President of The Woman's Club of Lynchburg, worked as a Librarian at Liberty High School, managed billing at Tom Jones Drugstore, and worked for Western Union during WWII in New York and California. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both of her spouses, Willis Oglesby and John Lightner; and two brothers, Dick and Mott Younger.
She is survived by her children, Rose O. Marsh, Christy Neas (Richard), Bill Oglesby, and Beth Moore (Jack); grandchildren, Saul Marsh (Joanne), Anna Marsh, Earl Neas (Angela), Michelle McGinnis (William), and Ethan Neas (Ashley Davis); great-grandchildren, Haley, Oliver, Colton, and Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Melinda Younger; stepchildren, Jim Lightner, Kathy Paris, Bill Lightner (Kathi), Linda Davis; and John's daughter-in-law, Patricia Lightner, and a host of other family members.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3831 Old Forest Rd., Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay St., Lynchburg, VA 24504. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Hills, English Meadows and Runk and Pratt Pearls of Life for their exceptional care.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 104 Walnut Hollow Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503, with the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush Jr. officiating.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory